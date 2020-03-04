N.M. State Police arrest man for kidnapping woman, injecting her with heroin, throwing her off bridge

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman, injecting her with heroin and throwing her off a bridge in Espanola.
Around 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 29, officers responded to the Okay Owingeh Police Department where a woman had reported her kidnapping.
During an investigation, agents learned the woman was kidnapped by a man at gunpoint and forced into the front passenger seat of a car.
Once inside the car, police say the man, identified as 44-year-old Brenton Rael, hit her numerous times. The woman also says an unidentified woman strangled her.
The woman said Rael and the other woman taped her eyes shut and covered them with a bandanna.
Police say Rael drove to a home where her clothing was removed and they poured bleach on her.
Police say the woman was also injected with heroin before she was driven to a bridge off US Highway 74, where she was pushed off the bridge into the river.
The woman floated down the river until she was able to make it onto the riverbank.
She walked to a nearby home where she called law enforcement.
Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Rael’s home where they found tape, Clorox, a red strap, a blue bandanna, human hair and a bag of clothing that belonged to the victim.
Police arrested Rael in Espanola on March 2. He has been booked into the Rio Arriab County Detention Center and faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, assault with intent to commit a felony and conspiracy.
