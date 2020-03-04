Next Chance of Rain is Thursday – Then Colder Again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After many neighborhoods around Charlotte picked up around an inch of rain Tuesday, we’ll dry out Tuesday night and Wednesday with mild air continuing, but for just one more day as highs will bounce back into the mid 60s.
Thursday almost feels like a snow forecast at this point because of my uncertainty. Earlier this week it looked like a sure bet we’d see more rain on Thursday, but the latest data is indicating a southward trend of the rainfall which may end up tracking it across South Carolina and missing most of the North Carolina viewing counties. So check back as we fine tune this forecast on Wednesday.
Looking beyond, highs will drop into the 50s for the second half of the week heading into the weekend with lows dropping below freezing. Then a rapid warming trend returns for the first half of next week as highs will approach 70 degrees by next Tuesday.
Don’t forget to push your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The Fire Department also recommends you change you batteries in your smoke detectors.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
