NC will take political limelight and dollars in 2020 general election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big win for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday in North Carolina and other states made it a much closer race for the nomination with Bernie Sanders. Now North Carolina is likely to be in the middle of the political spotlight as tight races for Governor and Senate are also underway.
Exit polling showed the Joe Biden performed much better than Bernie Sanders in the African American vote in North Carolina and states across the South.
“Those numbers are hard to overcome in any state so I think that contributed to it,” Black Political Caucus Chair Khalif Rhodes told WBTV.
Nearly 200,000 more North Carolinians voted in the democratic primary in the 2020 Super Tuesday than the race in 2016.
“I think it’s an indicator that folks are ready to let their voices be heard at the polls,” Rhodes said regarding the turnout.
Even before Super Tuesday, money in politics was flowing through North Carolina with candidate Mike Bloomberg spending millions of dollars on ad buys. That might only increase as the general election gets closer.
“North Carolina will be the epicenter of politics in the country,” republican strategist Larry Shaheen said.
Shaheen said the races for US Senate between Cal Cunningham and Tom Thillis and Governor between Roy Cooper and Dan Forrest will be two of the biggest in the country.
“You’re going to see more money spent here than almost any state in the country because the presidency will flow through this state. You’re going to see almost $250 million spent in the US Senate race,” Shaheen said.
“I think that he (Cal Cunningham) is well equipped to go up against Thom Tillis and I think all eyes will be on this race and he’s at bit of a funding disadvantage right now,” Rhodes said.
The day after his primary Cunningham was already trying to close that gap by going on a meet and greet tour across the state that ended in Charlotte at Brawley’s Beverage.
