N.C. State Highway Patrol holding recruitment session
By WBTV Web Staff | March 4, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 3:48 PM

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you think you would make a good state trooper? Well now’s your chance to earn that badge and become one of North Carolina’s finest.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is holding a recruitment and information session this March in hopes of increasing applications at the agency. The event is being held March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Troop H Headquarters - 2206 Fowler Secrest Road - in Monroe.

Potential applicants will be given the chance to participate in a meet-and-greet with three troopers representing multiple counties and turn in application packets.

For questions, or to RSVP for the event, you can contact Trooper Gladden at 919-907-8380.

