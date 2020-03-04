N.C. State Highway Patrol holding recruitment session

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you think you would make a good state trooper? Well now’s your chance to earn that badge and become one of North Carolina’s finest.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol is holding a recruitment and information session this March in hopes of increasing applications at the agency. The event is being held March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Troop H Headquarters - 2206 Fowler Secrest Road - in Monroe.
Potential applicants will be given the chance to participate in a meet-and-greet with three troopers representing multiple counties and turn in application packets.
For questions, or to RSVP for the event, you can contact Trooper Gladden at 919-907-8380.
