Mother desperately seeks bone marrow match for son

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Along the banks of the Cane River, Patricia Goodwin embraces a fleeting moment of peace and reflection. A harsh reality, however, will soon set in.
“When you hear cancer, you think, ‘they’re going to die,’” she said. “That’s the first thing that pops in your head, ‘he’s going to die.’”
In April 2018, Goodwin’s 23-year-old son, Austin, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a childhood cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.
“It’s typically a pediatric cancer, it’s more common in children and elderly people,” she said. “He’s high risk because of his age, too.”
After countless rounds of chemotherapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Austin went into remission in July of the same year. His family thought Austin was in the clear.
“It’s kind of like fighting a big giant,” she added. “If you don’t keep fighting him, eventually he’s going to get really mad.”
Austin’s cancer returned in October 2019.
“Now, the only option is going to be a transplant,” Goodwin said.
We’re talking about a bone marrow transplant. They’ve waited for years for a perfect match for Austin’s transplant, but, to no avail.
“People need to understand that if your child has cancer, you are not a match,” she added. “If strangers do not donate, people die — that’s just the way it goes.”
In the coming weeks, events are being held across Northwest Louisiana, to help Austin potentially find his life-saver. Be The Match, a leader in bone marrow research and patient support, is hosting the gatherings:
- March 13, All Tangled Up, 516 Front St. Natchitoches, LA 71457
- March 14, Lifeshare Blood Drive, Walmart, 925 Keyser Ave. Natchitoches, LA 71457
- March 20, All Hours Fitness, 645 San Antonio Ave. Many, LA 71449
If you can’t attend the events, head to BeTheMatch.com, where a test kit will conveniently be sent to you. You can also text CURE78 to 61474 to have a link sent to your phone.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.