Man arrested in connection to death of woman reported missing from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a Charleston man faces a charge in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in Spartanburg County on Monday.
Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Celia Sweeney, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Sweeney was reported missing on Friday by co-workers and friends. Police performed a welfare check at her home and learned she and her vehicle was missing.
The abandoned vehicle was found on Saturday and Sweeney’s body was discovered Monday in Spartanburg County.
Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Walton was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.