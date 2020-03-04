‘International Women Build Week’ addresses affordable housing in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Women volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of York County and Lowe’s put their hands to work as part of “International Women Build Week.”
The volunteers did quite a bit: painted walls, cut trees, laid foundation and more in a Rock Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. But the mission was two-fold. Tim Veek, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of York County, said the day was about not only uniting and empowering women in home restoration, but also raising awareness about the need for affordable housing in York County.
“A little over 30 percent of female head-of-households with children are at, or below, the poverty level,” said Veek. “And so, this issue of affordable housing -homes that families can afford to live in that are safe and decent - is critical.”
Veek says that, as York County continues to grow in population, the need for adequate housing becomes increasingly paramount, particular for the growing population of single-parent households.
Kesha Sibley, a single mother with a 7-year-old son, worked alongside the volunteers on a home that was soon to be her very own.
“It’s a dream come true. It really is,” said Sibley. “Like, I always wanted to become a homeowner. And now that it’s actually in place, it’s a dream. It’s my dream come true.”
Volunteers were working on a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home for Sibley’s family, a reality Sibley says was very hard for her to picture working full-time as a mother. She also notes that this house is coming ahead of her son’s 8th birthday, and it means a lot to finally be able to own a home to raise him in.
“He asks me, ‘Ma, is it built yet?’ or ‘Can I come out there and help with construction?’,” laughs Sibley. “He is looking forward to the backyard because he want a treehouse and a trampoline… things that boys do so he’s so excited. And me, I’m so excited that I can give him that.”
Sibley’s home would be the 16th home Habitat for Humanity has built in that area, between the Whispering Hills and Sunset Acres communities. Organizers say they plan to contribute more to surrounding areas in the next few years.
