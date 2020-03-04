International Festival of Raleigh postponed over coronavirus concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Organizers have postponed this year’s International Festival of Raleigh due to concerns of the coronavirus in Wake County.
The 34th annual International Festival of Raleigh was slated to kick off Friday at 11 a.m. at the Jim Graham Building at the State Fair Grounds.
Organizers said participants expressed their concerns about coronavirus following Tuesday’s announcement confirming a case of the virus in Wake County.
The festival offers performances, food, and cultural exhibits from more than 60 Triangle ethnic communities.
It was scheduled to run until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a Wake County resident tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Washington State in February.
That victim, a male, is at his home and is in isolation.
