‘I never gave up hope.’ Family, community respond after arrest made in murder of Scott Brooks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday afternoon Brooks Sandwich House was busy as usual, as customers came out to support the family after hearing CMPD made an arrest earlier that morning.
Police arrested 33-year-old Terry Conner Jr. near Countryside Drive in connection to the December murder of Scott Brooks.
After hearing news of the arrest, many customers were letting out a sigh of relief.
“For them to actually catch the person that did it means a lot to everybody here," customer Ed Parker said. "That’s the reason I’m here today - to show my respect for the family.”
No one was more relieved by the news than his twin brother, David.
WBTV asked David what went through his mind when he got the call from the detective.
“Just the face of my brother,” he said. “Just the face of my brother and just the memories growing up.”
Over the past almost three months, David said he never had any doubt this day would come.
“I never gave up hope,” he said. “I knew they were going to work as hard as they could and it paid off.”
Lunchtime regulars also noticed that hard work.
“They’re circling here everyday you see them stopping in their police cars, blue and white police cars, talking to residents here,” customer Ron Hartsell said.
It won’t bring him back, but his brother knows where he is.
“He’s with his savior," Brooks said. “It’s just comfort to know that a little bit of closure is gonna come to the family and the community.”
The case remains under investigation as police search for a second man involved.
