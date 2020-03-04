Human remains of missing Statesville man found

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Human remains found in Statesville last month belong to a man missing since July 2018, officials say.
Investigators received a call on February 17 about human remains being found near the dead end of Sain Road, just east of city limits. The area was near where missing Statesville man Marty Teague’s abandoned vehicle was located.
Wednesday, officials confirmed the remains belonged to Teague. No foul play is suspected.
Statesville Police say Teague, 53, was reported missing after he was last seen at his Simonton Road home on July 24, 2018. In January, 2019, police said they were re-focusing the investigative efforts toward locating Teague’s 1994 Jeep Cherokee.
On Friday, August 30, one year and one month after Teague went missing, officials found that vehicle on a abandoned piece of property off Sain Road.
Statesville Police, Iredell Search and Rescue, the N.C. SBI and Troutman firefighters were all out at the location where the vehicle was found in August and searched the area for any possible clues about Teague’s whereabouts.
“Due to the overgrowth of vegetation in the area, searchers were unable to access the entire area,” officials said in August.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3535, Statesville Police Department Telecommunications at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
