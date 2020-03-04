GRAPHIC: Birmingham man charged with killing a dog by cutting its throat

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is accused of cutting a dog’s throat and killing her.
According to court documents a Mountain Brook woman went to the police station on the morning of February 25, 2020, to report she had reason to believe her dog had been killed.
She reported she knew and frequently helped a man named Larry Lloyd. She said she helped Lloyd financially and allowed him into her home two to three nights a week.
The woman said on the night of February 24, Lloyd was acting agitated and she suggested taking him to a hospital. She said when she went upstairs she heard Lloyd turn on the shower. She asked him what he was doing and he said he was getting a quick shower.
She left her dog downstairs with Lloyd at the time. She said she and Lloyd left her house, and he wanted to go to his apartment instead of a hospital. She said she took him there and returned to her home. While looking for her dog the woman said she found a large pool of blood between her living room and her playroom.
On the morning of February 25 officers found the small Yorkie’s body under a tree in the backyard.
Lloyd is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.
