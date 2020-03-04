Forest, Republicans tell supporters to prepare for tough fight in November election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest told his supporters to prepare for a tough fight on Tuesday night, as he officially became the Republican nominee to challenge Governor Roy Cooper in the fall.
Forest beat North Carolina Representative Holly Grange (R-New Hanover) by a wide margin to seal the Republican nomination.
At the time Forest addressed supporters at the North Carolina Republican Party headquarters shortly after 9:00 p.m., he said the primary results had exceeded his expectations.
“Ninety percent was far beyond our imagination going into this,” he said.
Forest highlighted broad strokes of what his campaign would focus on leading into the November election, including the economy and education.
He also said he expected his race to be a toughly-fought, costly contest.
“It’s probably going to be the number one governor’s race in the country,” Forest said.
NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley echoed that sentiment.
““It’s one of the four most important states in the country. We know it, Democrats know it,” Whatley said of North Carolina’s importance to this year’s presidential race.
Whatley also highlighted the re-election campaign of US Senator Thom Tillis, who did not have any major opposition on Tuesday.
