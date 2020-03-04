Election 2020 in Rowan: $45 million bond referendum passes, other highlights

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A $45 million bond referendum on the ballot in Rowan County for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College was approved by voters on Tuesday.
The money would go to create a Technology Education Complex on campus that would include such things as expanded and improved welding labs for students, a fire decontamination unit, and a facility for the Rowan County Early College.
On Monday, RCCC President Dr. Carol Spalding told WBTV why she thought the issue was an important for the school and the community.
“It’s an investment, it’s not just something you’re going to throw away in a trash can, this is something that is going to last a lifetime for these students," Dr. Spalding said. “If there’s no bond, there’s no building, there is no 105,000 square feet that’s going to be built because there is no money for this project unless the taxpayers and the voters approve it.”
In another closely watched race, incumbents Mike Caskey and Craig Pierce prevailed over challenger Lee Withers in the Republican race for Rowan County Commission.
Tarsha Ellis was victorious over challenger Geoffrey Hoy in the Democratic race for the North Carolina State Senate in District 33. Ellis will face incumbent Republican Carl Ford in November.
Complete Rowan County and North Carolina results can be seen here: https://www.wbtv.com/politics/election-results/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.