Deputies: Man shoots, kills man who attacked him with railing outside home in Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man fatally shot another man who attacked him with a wooden deck railing outside of his home in Cleveland County.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say they received a 911 call from Towery Road in Shelby on Wednesday at 1:19 a.m. The residents were awoken by someone beating on the side of their mobile home.
A male resident of the home went outside to investigate. He was armed with a pistol when he saw someone run into the wood-line behind his mobile home.
While continuing to check around his residence he was attacked with a wooden deck railing by the subject who was later identified as Robert Burns. Deputies say the resident suffered several wounds before firing one shot, ultimately leading to Robert Burns’ death.
During the investigation deputies learned that Burns had been staying in the same mobile home park with friends. Burns left that residence shortly before the shooting after getting into an altercation with one of the residents.
From witness accounts, deputies say it appears when Burns left the mobile home, he was extremely impaired.
The male resident who fired the shot told investigators that he did not know Burns before this incident.
The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results from The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office. The case will then be submitted to the District Attorney for review and determination if any charges will be filed.
