Charlotte mother’s coffee craving turns into $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mputu Mpeti Basemo of Charlotte said a coffee run and a spur-of-the-moment $2 Carolina Keno purchase led to a $100,000 lottery win.
“I just stopped in to buy a cup of coffee,” said Basemo. “That’s it! I wasn’t expecting to win anything. I just wanted to try the game. This is only the second time I’ve played Keno, too!”
The mother of three spends her evenings studying for nursing school, so she said she needed coffee to help stay focused. When she stopped by the 7-Eleven on Old Providence Road in Charlotte on Sunday, she decided to try her luck on Carolina Keno.
Basemo bought a ticket for two drawings - totaling $2 - and headed home; not knowing that she had a ticket worth $100,000 in her car.
“When I checked the numbers I couldn’t believe it,” said Basemo. “I thought to myself, ‘Now that’s too many zeroes. There has to be a mistake!’ But it wasn’t a mistake. This is real!”
She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Basemo took home $70,750. She said she knows exactly what she will do with some of the money.
“I am in nursing school,” said Basemo. “I graduate next year and have to pay student loans. I kept worrying about how I was going to cover everything. Now I’ve got help! It just feels so good.”
