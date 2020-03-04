Charlotte GOP supporters gather for Super Tuesday watch party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several GOP supporters gathered at Blackstone Shooting Sports in west Charlotte Tuesday night for Super Tuesday watch party.
The group met inside of a classroom at the facility and watched the results of each race get reported.
The gathering comes just one day after President Trump's rally held at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte.
WBTV spoke with several people at the watch party. Many said they were intrigued by several of the state primary races including the contest to determine who would represent the Republicans in the race to become North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor.
“I was supporting Mark Robinson and he’s winning right now. He’s an outsider and he’s not part of the inner beltway Raleigh machine that’s up there so I was kind of hoping he would do well,” said Steve Mauney, a candidate for the District 101 seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives.
Another candidate at Tuesday night's gathering was Amy Bynum. Bynum is running for the District 105 seat in the state house.
"I liked the fact that we had a lot of people to choose from in all of our statewide races so we had a lot of good candidates this year," noted Bynum.
While those in attendance at the watch party were concerned with state races, they were also paying close attention to the Democratic presidential primary. Both former Vice President Joe Biden and United States Senator Bernie Sanders had locked up primary victories in multiple states Tuesday.
Charlotte GOP supporters told WBTV they think President Donald Trump will be tough for any Democratic challenger to overcome. At least one voter at Tuesday’s GOP watch party was pulling for a specific candidate to come out on top in the Democratic primary.
"Oddly enough I was watching for Bernie Sanders. I'm pulling for him to win and win big because I think he's probably the easiest to beat," said Charlotte Republican Brian Hayward.
Charlotte Republican Wilfred Ruck said he thinks former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg has the best chance of beating President Trump come November.
"I think Bloomberg is probably the only one who has a chance because he personally knows the guy and he's actually interacted with him and he has more money than him," said Ruck.
Mauney told WBTV he doesn't think any of the Democratic hopefuls would be able to beat Trump in the 2020 election.
“I think he’s got four more years. I just don’t see anything changing,” said Mauney.
