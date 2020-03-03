100-year-old Kannapolis veteran recognized at President Trump rally in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A veteran from Kannapolis who recently celebrated his 100th birthday got some special recognition from Commander-In-Chief Donald Trump at a rally held in Charlotte on Monday night.
“We’re also honored tonight to be joined by a true American hero. A veteran of World War Two and the Korean War who just turned 100-years-old, and his name is George Washington Perry...legit," President Trump said. "George, thank you very much for being here, thank you George, 100-years-old.”
Last week, Rep. Richard Hudson, (R-08) helped Perry celebrate his 100th birthday and read that his only other wish was to meet President Trump.
“When I heard about George “Buck” Perry’s life of service and his 100th birthday last month, I was honored to enter remarks into the Congressional Record honoring his commitment to our nation during WWII,” Hudson said. “When I heard he had two wishes on his 100th birthday -- to renew his drivers license one more time and to meet President Trump, I thought the timing couldn’t be more perfect since we had a rally scheduled for March 2nd. I’m proud to report mission accomplished.”
Hudson added that President Trump signed a photo for Buck while on Air Force One prior to the rally.
