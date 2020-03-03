Woman arrested in armed robbery at Lancaster Food Lion

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested following an armed robbery at a Food Lion in Lancaster.
Deputies say 21-year-old Kadence DeAnna Swindall is in custody and facing armed robbery charges.
The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday at the Food Lion on North Main Street.
Authorities say the woman approached the service counter and handed the employee a note declaring her intention to rob the store.
The employee followed the suspect’s demands, and the woman left the building.
Investigators were called, and further investigation revealed that a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy dealt the with suspect earlier in the evening.
The woman, identified as Swindall, was arrested a short time later.
“Teamwork between the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department put an end to this crime spree, before it even got going good,” Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said. “We are thankful we were able to put this case to bed quickly and hope it will inspire someone out there to make better decisions.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.