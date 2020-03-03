Voters hit the polls for primary elections in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina voters went to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for everything from president to county commissioner.
There are 15 presidential candidates are on the Democratic ballot, although many of them have dropped out of the race. There are also primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and state and local offices. North Carolina is one of 16 Super Tuesday contests that will choose a third of all the Democratic delegates - more than any other single day.
Democrats headed to their precincts to make their choice in the presidential primary with five choices left. The candidates include Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard.
Other primary contests on the ballot are for seats in the U.S. Congress and the N.C. General Assembly, the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, and Council of State positions. Many local governments across the state also have primary contests on the ballot.
A recently released poll by Elon University says North Carolin voters are making their selections based on specific issues, including healthcare, the economy, immigration, education, the environment, taxes, the political system, and guns and safety.
State Sen. Erica Smith, former state Sen. Cal Cunningham and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller are running for U.S. Senate.
Democrats Monika Johnson-Hostler, Deborah Ross and Andrew Terrell are running for the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District. Also running are Democrat Ollie Nelson, Republican Alan Swain and Libertarian Jeff Matemu.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and N.C. Rep. Holly Grange are competing in the Republican primary for governor.
Candidates for lieutenant governor in North Carolina include state Rep. Chaz Beasley (D), Buddy Bengel (R), former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran (R), former U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers (R), Greg Gebhardt (R), state Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley (D), State Superintendent Mark Johnson (R), Ron Newton (D), Mark Robinson (R), former N.C. Rep. Scott Stone (R), Hoke County Commissioner Allen Thomas (D), Bill Toole (D), state Sen. Terry Van Duyn (D), and state Sen. Andy Wells (R).
Candidates for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction include Keith Sutton (D), Catherine Truitt (R), D. Craig Horn (R), Jen Mangrum (D), Constance Johnson (D), Michael Maher (D), and James Barrett (D).
Eight Democratic candidates are vying in the primary for three at-large Mecklenburg County commissioner seats, including incumbents Pat Cotham and Ella Scarborough, along with Leigh Altman, Tera Long, Tigress McDaniel, Ray McKinnon, Lloyd Scher and Brenda Stevenson. No Republicans filed to run for the at-large spots.
George Dunlap, the chairman of the Mecklenburg County commissioners, is running against Cade Lee in the Democratic primary in District 3.
Incumbent Democrat Alma Adams has a challenger on the ballot, Keith Cradle, but Cradle has withdrawn from the race, according to the Charlotte Observer.
Marcus Williams, Cynthia Wallace, Clayton Brooks and Harry Southerland are running in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District Democratic primary.
Incumbent Becky Carney faces Jonathan Peebles, Leroy Dean and Anthony Forman in the in the Democratic primary for NC House District 102.
Incumbent Mujtaba Mohammed faces Laura Anthony and Roderick Davis in the Democratic primary for NC House District 38.
Incumbent Aretha Blake and Lynna Moen are running in the Democratic primary for North Carolina 26th Judicial District.
State Auditor Beth Wood faces two of her former employees in her 2020 race for re-election: Luis Toledo and Tim Hoegemeyer.
Republican Ronald Pierce is running for Insurance commissioner against incumbent Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
Jenna Wadsworth, Donovan Watson and Walter Smith are all candidates in the Democratic primary for North Carolina commissioner of agriculture.
Voters in Rowan County are being asked if they’d like to pay a bit more in taxes. The money would go for a bond referendum at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
No photo identification is required for North Carolina voters. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Any voter who is in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Michael Dickerson, the county’s election supervisor, said elections officials in Mecklenburg County received 68,000 ballots during the early voting period. He explained that Mecklenburg County usually gets 30 to 35 percent voter turnout for a presidential preference primary.
Mecklenburg County voters are casting their ballots on new machines during Tuesday’s primary. Dickerson said residents vote on one device and then take their ballot to be scanned on another machine. There is no same-day registration for voters during Tuesday’s primary elections. Voters must have already registered if they plan to vote. Dickerson said unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in Tuesday’s primary elections, but can only cast a ballot in one party’s primary.
Results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close. But some results could take a while to know.
