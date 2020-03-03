Two men being sought in armed robbery at Concord convenience store

Police said two people entered the Circle K/Marathon, located at 1529 Concord Parkway North, around 12:43 a.m. and forced the clerk to open the cash register. (Source: Concord Police Department)
March 3, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 11:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

One of the suspects was armed with a gun, according to police. Both of the suspects left the scene on foot.

Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects.

One robber is described as a young black male, medium build, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing bright red pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black Jordan sneakers and a black ski mask.

The other robber, who was armed with a silver firearm, is identified as a young black male, medium built, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing dark pants, a black jacket, gray hoodie under the jacket, black ski mask and light brown/white retro style Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two robbers is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

