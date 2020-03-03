Tuesday is primary day. Here’s what you need to know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jim Morrill/Charlotte Observer) - North Carolina voters go to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for everything from president to county commissioner.
Fifteen presidential candidates are on the Democratic ballot. There are also primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and state and local offices.
North Carolina is one of 16 Super Tuesday contests that will choose a third of all the Democratic delegates — more than any other single day.
Here are some things to keep in mind about Election Day:
WHEN CAN I VOTE IN CHARLOTTE?
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If there’s a flood of voters at the end of the day, those in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
WHAT’S THE WEATHER FORECAST IN CHARLOTTE?
The forecast calls for showers and a possible thunderstorm, with the high in the upper 60s.
WHAT WILL VOTER TURNOUT BE IN MECKLENBURG COUNTY?
Michael Dickerson, the county’s election supervisor, predicts about 32% of the county’s registered voters will turn out. The 2016 primaries drew a statewide turnout of 35.7% of voters.
CAN I SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?
Yes. Go to the State Board of Elections (https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html), Voter Search and type in your name. That will take you to a sample ballot.
DO I NEED AN ID TO VOTE IN NORTH CAROLINA?
No. Courts have blocked the state’s ID requirement for the primary.
WHEN WILL WE KNOW WHO WINS?
Results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close. But some results could take a while to know.
For results, go to the State Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov.