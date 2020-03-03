Snow Joe® grows in Salisbury - New Jersey Lawn & Garden tool manufacturer plants its stake in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® (http://www.snowjoe.com), a leading manufacturer of innovative, eco-friendly and affordable lawn and garden tools, has expanded its operations to the City of Salisbury in Rowan County, according to a press release from Rowan Economic Development.
The company has invested approximately $1.5 million in equipment and upgrades to its 150,000 sq. ft. facility at 615 Industrial Ave., formerly occupied by Multi-Wall Packaging. They will employ over 100 persons in distribution, manufacturing and customer service positions.
Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® designs and develops high-quality, yet affordable, tools in the lawn and garden sector of the consumer market. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company now distributes a wide range of innovative lawn and garden products that include battery-powered snow blowers and snow throwers, lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers and leaf blowers, pressure washers, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and edgers.
“We’re excited to expand our distribution footprint in Salisbury, and we project more than 100 new jobs will be created in Salisbury to support this distribution center," stated Joseph Cohen, CEO of Snow Joe®. “Strategically located in the Charlotte region along Interstate-85, the Salisbury facility will facilitate faster distribution of our product, which is essential for our company to operate efficiently.”
Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander added: “We are equally as excited that Snow Joe®, a leader in the lawn and garden consumer market, has chosen Salisbury as one of its primary distribution centers. Snow Joe® will create new jobs and opportunities for our community, while simultaneously providing the company with the logistical advantages that Salisbury and Rowan County has to offer.”
“We’re extremely pleased to add Snow Joe to our growing list of new companies locating in Rowan County," said EDC President Rod Crider. “We are thankful that they chose our area for their new jobs and investment and we look forward to supporting the company in their new Salisbury location. Their “every day Joe” philosophy, eco-friendly products and commitment to growing their team members make them a welcome addition to our community.”
