Salisbury Police investigating three shooting incidents that occurred within 96 minutes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating three shooting incidents that occurred within approximately an hour and a half on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The first incident was reported at 11:02 pm in the 1100 block of W. Horah Street. A woman reported that she was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom when she heard gunshots. Seven people, including children, were inside the house at the time. The woman reported that several shots were fired into the house from outside.
No injuries were reported, but police did confirm finding several bullet holes on the outside and inside of the house.
At 11:59 pm police were called to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan to a report of a shooting victim. Police spoke with a woman and man who said that someone knocked on the door at 11:45 pm at their home on Linn Lane. When the woman went to the door she had a short conversation with the person, and was then shot in the face.
The woman’s companion drove her to the hospital. Police say the woman is in stable condition. She described the man who shot her as a dark skinned black man with dreadlocks and wearing all black.
At 12:38 on Tuesday morning, police responded to the corner of Forney Street and Old Wilkesboro Road. A man said that he had been standing on the corner talking with another man. The two began arguing. One of the men went to his car, got a gun, and fired several shots at the other man. None of the shots hit the man.
Police say they do not know if the cases are related. They say each case is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.