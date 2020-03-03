Salisbury man, woman charged with multiple drug crimes in Iredell County

Brown and Cook were arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of crack cocaine, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale/use of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. (Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)