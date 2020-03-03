Salisbury man, woman charged with multiple drug crimes in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman from Salisbury have been charged with multiple drug crimes in Iredell County.
On Friday, Feb. 28, Iredell County deputies conducted stopped a vehicle on Salisbury Highway at Bethesda Road for an equipment violation.
After approaching the vehicle, the deputies identified the driver as Michael Brown, and his passenger, Marissa Cook both of Salisbury.
Officials conducted a walk around search of the outside of the vehicle. K-9“Danny,” alerted on the vehicle for the presence of an illegal narcotic.
Deputies then searched the vehicle, along with Brown, and Cook. The search located crack, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, $874 and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Brown and Cook were arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of crack cocaine, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale/use of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects appeared before a magistrate who issued each suspect a $25,000 secured bond on these charges.
