Registered sex offender charged with raping 8-month-old, police say

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say a Blanchester man, who is a registered sex offender, has been charged with raping an 8-month-old.
Police said Sunday afternoon a Blanchester resident reported to police that she believed her 8-month-old had been raped.
Steven Broughton, 29, fled the area prior to police arriving, they said.
Officers said he had been involved in a traffic accident in Clermont County and had been taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital.
According to police, a Blanchester officer took the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was examined while other officers interviewed witnesses and processed the crime scene.
“This morning I briefed the staff of Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer on the case. They approved the filing of a charge of rape against Broughton and a warrant was obtained for his arrest,” Chief of Police Scott Reinbolt said in a news release.
Blanchester officers went to Clermont Mercy Hospital with the warrant Monday afternoon, but were told Broughton was being admitted as a psychiatric patient.
According to Reinbolt, the prosecuting attorney’s office said police will be notified of his release so he can be taken into custody.
