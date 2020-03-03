RCSD: Suspects sought in connection with attempted abduction of 14-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now searching for possible suspects who are accused of attempting to abduct a 14-year-old girl from her home.
The incident, according to RCSD Deputy Chief Stan Smith, happened at 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Village at Lakeshore just off Farrow Road.
Officials said the teenager went outside to get her dog when a man, who was lurking near the home’s air conditioning unit, grabbed her shirt and tried to put her in a panel van. According to Smith, the dog bit the suspect on the leg and the girl screamed during the attack, which brought the girl’s mother outside.
Smith said the mother saw the man run back to the van, which quickly left the area once the man got inside. Investigators believe a second person was driving the van.
Smith also said the girl’s mother remembered seeing the van in the area, which makes officials believe this was a “targeted incident.”
The girl told investigators that the suspect was dressed in all black, but she could not provide a full description of the suspect who grabbed her.
RCSD has reached out to the neighborhood association, but they have not heard from them as of 4 p.m.
Authorities are asking residents in the area to provide any video from that day in order to get a better description of the van along with any other helpful information they might be able to use during the course of the investigation.
Smith urged residents to continue to be wary of their surroundings.
“Just need to be vigilant all the time,” he said during the briefing. "Again, this was a 14-year-old. She reacted the way she should have. She yelled for help. She tried to get away. You just need to be vigilant at all times, day and night. Again, this was a very unusual situation to have someone lurking outside of a home as if anticipating an opportunity like this.
Smith also noted that there will be an increased presence of deputies in the area.
If you have any information regarding this attempted abduction, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
