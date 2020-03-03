Randy Cress named Assistant County Manager for Rowan County

Cress is currently a board member of the North Carolina Local Government Information Systems Association (NCLGISA), which fosters collaboration and sharing of technical knowledge among North Carolina local governments and school systems. He serves as the NCLGISA IT Strike Team Leader for the North Carolina Western Region, responding to natural and cyber events across the State. He assisted State and local governments during Hurricanes Florence and Matthew and during several significant cyber incidents. He also serves on the North Carolina 911 Board Technology Committee that is responsible for providing guidance and implementation of the North Carolina Next-Generation 9-1-1 platform.