Molly’s Kids: A story of strength and determination.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kayla, Kayla, Kayla. This 8-year-old Mooresville girl lives with two rare syndromes and wasn't supposed to make it to her first birthday.
“Knowing her diagnosis many doctors wouldn’t have given Kayla a chance,” her mom Tabatha said. “I wouldn’t let that happen. I fought for her, and now she fights for herself all the time. She’s an amazing little girl, beating the chances every day.”
Kayla Revis has VACTERL, which stands for a list of defects: "vertebral, anal atresia, cardiac, trachea-esophageal fistula, renal anomalies, and limb abnormalities.” If you are diagnosed with VACTERL, you usually have three of those in the list. Kayla was born with five out of the six.
She also has Caudal Regression Syndrome, a rare congenital birth defect causing the lower spine to grow and develop abnormally. Kayla is unable to walk, but her mom says loves her wheelchair. She doesn't know anything different.
In her short life, Kayla has already had fifteen surgeries. The first at just days old… the latest, a few weeks ago.
Tabatha's aunt is the one who originally wrote. She wanted to highlight just how good of a mom Tabatha is to Kayla.
“Tabatha has made some adjustments with things around the house so Kayla has more independence,” she said. “She made a little wheelchair-friendly area with a mirror, small plastic tub, and other things that Kayla needs to get ready in the morning by herself. She teaches Kayla to be a ‘normal’ kid who loves school, reading and playing in the pool.”
When Kayla outgrew one of her chairs, Tabatha apparently went online and shipped it to a mom whose daughter was using a skateboard to get around.
“She’s always looking out for others even when she shouldn't be expected to,” said a proud family member. “She teaches us all.”
On that note, last December Tabatha and Kayla delivered more than 70 stockings to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. They also made a special trip simply to visit one of Kayla’s doctors who was responsible for locating her heart abnormality and saving her life.
Strength and determination. Kayla is no exception.
A story to start our weeks off well.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.