Missing man found dead in southeast CLT creek, family member arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a creek in southeast Charlotte Sunday, and a family member is facing murder charges in the man’s killing.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to a wellfare check in an area off Sardis Road North near Monroe Road around 12 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a man, later identified by police as 55-year-old Van Thien Huynh, dead in a nearby creek in the woods. The man had been shot, police say.
Huynh had been reported missing the prior afternoon, on February 29.
Police say they were able to identify Huynh’s family member, Anthony Huynh, as a suspect. Anthony Huynh was arrested Tuesday.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
