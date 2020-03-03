Mecklenburg County director of elections speaks on preparedness ahead of Super Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Dickerson, the director of elections for Mecklenburg County, said he and his colleagues from the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections have been getting ready for Super Tuesday. On March 3, primary elections will be held in 14 different states and one U.S. territory.
“We’ve been in preparation mode, getting all the precincts outfitted, getting everything delivered out to the location so that all 195 sites are ready to go,” said Dickerson in an interview with WBTV Monday night.
He said elections officials in Mecklenburg County received 68,000 ballots during the early voting period. He explained that Mecklenburg County usually gets 30 to 35 percent voter turnout for a presidential preference primary.
“I look at history and say, ‘Okay what do I expect? What have we had in the past?’,” said Dickerson.
Voters in Mecklenburg County will be casting their ballots on new machines during Tuesday’s primary. Dickerson said voters will vote on one device and then take their ballot to be scanned on another machine. He said the machines have been tested and he does not anticipate voters having any issues using the equipment.
“All 68,000 people that we talked to in early voting that came through have seemed to love it,” said Dickerson regarding the new voting machines. “Precinct officials love how easy it is to operate and how easy it is to work so we all are excited about that and to get that equipment out.”
There is no same-day registration for voters during Tuesday’s primary elections. Voters must have already registered if they plan to vote. Dickerson said unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in Tuesday’s primary elections, but can only cast a ballot in one party’s primary.
No photo identification is required for North Carolina voters. Voters are allowed to cast a ballot starting at 6:30 a.m. The polls close at 7:30 p.m. Any voter who is in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
