Legendary A. L. Brown High basketball coach stepping down

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most successful men’s high school basketball coaches in the area has announced he is stepping down.
A.L. Brown boys basketball coach Shelwyn Klutz called it “one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make" to step away from the program that he has made so successful.
He is the second-winningest coach in Cabarrus County history with 302 wins.
“23 years. 302 wins. Countless lives influenced,” wrote A. L. Brown principal Angelo DelliSanti. “No words can sufficiently capture what Shelwyn Klutz means to our athletic program, our school, our community, or to me.”
“This man is a great man, father, husband, and friend,” wrote Travis Billngs on social media. “I cannot put into words what this man means to the young men of our community and the men he has influenced.”
Klutz coached the girls team for five seasons, then became the Wonders’ boys coach in 1997, according to The Independent Tribune. He led the team to the North Piedmont 3A Conference title in 2005 and has helped many athletes go on to compete at the college level.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.