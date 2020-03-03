At least 19 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, Gov. declares state of emergency

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (WVLT) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a level three state of emergency for Tennessee after deadly tornadoes ripped through Nashville early Tuesday morning.
At least 19 people have been killed according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning.
One twister hit downtown Nashville, collapsing about 40 buildings around the city. One was a concert venue that had just held an event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday voting.
Interstate 40 is being diverted in two places, both east and westbound.
The NWS reports the storm potentially caused a long-track tornado that began several miles west of Nashville, continued through the city and then areas to the east.
According to a statement on TEMA’s website, “Starting on Mar. 2, a line of severe storms passed through Tennessee and has caused major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses in several counties. Tornado damage has been reported throughout West and Middle Tennessee including downtown Nashville, TN.”
TEMA is asking residents to call 911 only in life-threatening emergency situations.
According to TEMA, a level three emergency means “a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued. The Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) is activated and a state of emergency is automatically declared per TCA 58-2-107. Key or specifically needed emergency service coordinators for state departments are recalled to duty the State’s Emergency Operations Center.”
