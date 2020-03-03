Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff's office in North Carolina says four people were hospitalized when a motorist refused to stop for authorities and crashed into another car during a chase. Forsyth County deputies said they began pursuing a BMW on Sunday morning after a failed traffic stop along Interstate 74. A statement from the agency says the motorist, Wesley Rafael Liriano, led authorities to a Winston-Salem road, where he crashed into a Ford SUV, then hit a tree. The 36-year-old driver was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford and two passengers from the BMW were also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.