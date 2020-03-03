Hickory City Walk construction reaches downtown Union Square

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Six years after voters approved $40 million in bonds for various projects, one of those projects has reached the downtown area.
City Walk, a 1.7 mile, 10-foot wide walking and biking path, will connect neighborhoods in the city with the downtown Union Square area.
Last summer, Union Square was torn up for renovations under the bond package and now businesses will have to endure another project.
Leroy Kennedy, who runs a specialty shop there, says it was tough for customers to come in last summer but he doesn’t think this project will be as bad.
The City Walk is closer to the railroad tracks and won’t block entrances and as many parking spaces.
“We’re hoping and praying that it will be smooth and easy,” Kenneday said.
Most merchants seem to like what the end product will be.
Garrett Camp says it will transform the area into a user-friendly community and encourage people to come downtown.
The City Walk part of the projects is expected to be under construction well into next year.
Officials said the timetable will depend on the weather.
The City Walk project alone will cost more than $14 million.
