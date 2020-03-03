Hand sanitizer shortage: Grocery chain slaps limits on products as virus outbreak grows

(Gray News/AP) – With hand sanitizer and related products at a premium because of coronavirus, Kroger is trying to make sure there’s enough to go around.
“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order,” the grocer’s website says.
Major drug stores, like CVS and Walgreens, warned last week that there might be shortages of disinfectant items.
Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush.
Amazon pulled more than a million items that were unfairly priced or falsely claimed to combat coronavirus.
But more of the hand gel is on the way.
Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, is pumping up production.
And Walmart and other stores say they are talking to suppliers to stock up bare shelves.
Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22, compared with the same period the year before, according to market research firm Nielsen.
