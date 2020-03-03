First Alert: Super Tuesday rain & storms, more rain Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee overnight, the same front will cross the WBTV area today – thankfully in a weakened state. Mild temperatures and higher rain chances are in the forecast today. Rain will move into the mountains this morning and then push east through the foothills and
Piedmont during the midday hours before exiting to the east late this afternoon. While widespread severe weather is unlikely across the WBTV viewing area, one or two strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as the front pushes east. Even with clouds and rain in the forecast today, afternoon readings will push into the middle 60s.
We should hold in the 60s Wednesday and rain chances get pared back, as Tuesday’s front gets pushed south of the WBTV area. There will likely even be some sunshine around Wednesday, especially north of Charlotte.
A wave is forecast along that front Thursday, and so our rain chances do ramp up again then. There may even be another thunderstorm or two late Thursday as that waves move on. Thursday looks cooler as well with highs in the 50s.
Sunshine is forecast to return Friday and linger through the weekend, with seasonal high temperatures in the 50s Friday and Saturday before rebounding into the 60s on Sunday.
Have a terrific Tuesday, be safe!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
