First Alert Days this week: Tuesday and Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain took a glancing blow toward us during the afternoon on Monday, but it didn’t amount to much. However, heavier periods of rain are a better bet Tuesday with milder air firmly in place a highs will remain in the 60s through Wednesday before we spiral back into the 50s again for the second half of the week.
That temperature drop is due to the second front pushing through on Thursday prompting our second First Alert Day this week with another round of rain rolling through the region. The best chance for the heaviest rain will be from I-85 southward into South Carolina.
Early call is for a pretty weekend with cool temperatures.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
