First Alert: A cloudy, wet Super Tuesday in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the day will be cloudy and wet at times. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and there could be pockets of heavy rain.
Even a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. As we move into the evening, the rain showers will be fewer and farther between by the time the polls close.
Wednesday will bring highs in the mid 60s but the rain chance will be lower. Most of the heavy rain will be over the deep south so we are only left with about a 20% chance. Thursday, though, will give us another shot at some rain.
It looks like the heaviest will be from Charlotte down into our South Carolina counties. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Conditions will improve for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We return to the low to mid 60s next Sunday and Monday.
Have a great afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
