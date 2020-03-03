CLT sets passenger record as flurry of expansion projects try to keep pace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Hannah Smoot/Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport set a record for passengers in 2019, officials announced Tuesday.
The airport hosted 50.2 million passengers last year, an 8% increase over the previous year.
In fact, that rate increase was the biggest for any continental U.S. airport, CLT’s TSA federal security Director Kevin Frederick said.
When the current airport terminal opened in 1982, it served 2.8 million passengers. In 2018, CLT had 46.4 million customers, according to the airport.
CLT is the country’s sixth busiest airport and is a major American Airlines hub. It has seen major construction in the last year, including the kick-off of a $600 million terminal lobby expansion project in December. Airport Chief Operating Officer Jack Christine told reporters at the time the airport has to keep expanding to host the increase in passengers.
The airport saw an average of 137,000 people a day last year, Charlotte Aviation Director Brent Cagle said.
“We’re growing because our many airline partners are adding new and additional service here in Charlotte,” he said. “And we’re also growing because of the construction and airfield expansions that we have been making and continue to make.”
Construction on the lobby — which will include adding 175,000 square feet to the facility, two overhead pedestrian walkways and two underground walkways — is expected to finish in 2025.
A BILLION-DOLLAR PROGRAM
The airport’s ongoing renovations are part of Destination CLT, the $2.5 billion to $3.1 billion capital investment program renovating and expanding the airport.
Most recently, the airport opened American Express’ newest Centurion Lounge between Concourse D and E above “The Plaza” food court.
The Plaza is a new addition too. The $39-million construction, a 51,000-square-foot food court, opened in November.
The food court hosts a Shake Shack along with North Carolina favorites Bojangles’ and Wicked Weed Brewing.
This is a developing story