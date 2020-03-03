“Chip” Main to serve as new Tax Assessor for Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Chip Main has been appointed to serve as the Rowan County Tax Assessor, according to a press release from Rowan County Manager Aaron Church.
Rowan County Commission Chairman Chairman Greg Edds said, “Chip is an experienced assessor who is down to earth, yet astutely precise and we are fortunate that he has agreed to accept the appointment.”
Main, a certified County Tax Assessor, Tax Collector and Real Property Appraiser II by the North Carolina Department of Revenue, has over 30 years of experience in tax appraisal and assessment. Main has been a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) for 30 years and was awarded the North Carolina Appraiser of the Year award in 2015.
Prior to Main’s appointment as the Assistant Tax Administrator in Pitt County, NC he served as Tax Administrator in Washington County, NC. Earlier in Main’s career he was self-employed conducting contract revaluation projects working in many counties across the state. Vice-Chairman Jim Green stated, “I’m glad we found someone with Chips professionalism. He is relatable, easy to talk with and will do well in Rowan County.”
Chip said, “I am honored that I was selected as the Rowan Tax Assessor. I am married and have two adult children. Sharon and I look forward to relocating to the area and getting to know the citizens of Rowan County.”
