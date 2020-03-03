Charlotte city council members discuss violent crime, some community activists leave disappointed

“It defeats the purpose. I’m talked out. I’m talked out. I can’t continue to keep talking and lives are still being lost. 107, 108 murders last year and we’re on the trajectory of going in that same direction right now, but yet still no one is saying anything. They keep saying, ‘Oh we’re going to do better, we’re going to try this.’ Nah, let’s stop talking about it,” Gemini Boyd of Project Bolt said.