Charlotte city council members discuss violent crime, some community activists leave disappointed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Violent crime remains a major topic in Charlotte after two people were shot and killed over the weekend. City council members say they’re still looking for a final solution to tackle what they’re calling a public health issue.
A meeting to go over some strategies was held inside the government center on Monday night.
Council members had a two-page PowerPoint presentation that listed things like using data and research to get a handle on crime, investing in community projects and focusing on the areas that saw the most crime in 2019.
Some community activists inside the meeting acknowledged afterward that those are statistics that have been highlighted before.
Council members did share a similar PowerPoint in January reporting pretty much the same thing. Monday’s strategy meeting lasted about two hours, but the section solely focused on violent crime was about 10 to 15 minutes.
The activists were there, hopeful that they’d hear something to help how many people are being killed in Charlotte, but they say they left highly disappointed.
“It defeats the purpose. I’m talked out. I’m talked out. I can’t continue to keep talking and lives are still being lost. 107, 108 murders last year and we’re on the trajectory of going in that same direction right now, but yet still no one is saying anything. They keep saying, ‘Oh we’re going to do better, we’re going to try this.’ Nah, let’s stop talking about it,” Gemini Boyd of Project Bolt said.
So far this year, 14 people have been killed in a homicide in Charlotte. Boyd and other activists at Monday’s meeting say if city leaders continue to hold meetings like this, with nothing they feel is being accomplished, they’ll eventually stop coming.
They said they’d rather spend that time out in the community doing something like talking to the youth and putting on after school programs than listening to the same facts over and over.
