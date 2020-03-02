Voting in the N.C. primary this Super Tuesday? Don’t forget to bring an umbrella.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many are heading to the polls for the North Carolina Democratic Primary on Super Tuesday, but unfortunately it could also be super wet for those standing in lines outside.
Scattered rain showers will be possible throughout your day, so have an umbrella and rain jacket before you head out to vote. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s, with 60s for Tuesday afternoon.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. For more information on where to vote, click here.
Here’s what you can expect throughout the day as you go out to cast your vote:
- 8 a.m. Tuesday: Scattered rain showers will be across the entire WBTV viewing area, with some moderate rain as well. 60% chance for rain. Temperatures will be cool, and in the low to mid 50s.
- 10 a.m. Tuesday: Widespread, scattered rain showers continue to move through the Carolinas. 60% chance for rain.
- 12 p.m. Tuesday: Widespread, scattered rain showers continue across the WBTV viewing areas, with temperatures around 62°. 70% chance for rain.
- 2 p.m. Tuesday: Rain chances continue across the Piedmont, with rain coverage expected to diminish for the mountains. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. 50% chance for rain.
- 4 p.m. Tuesday: Rain coverage begins to diminish, yet still a 40% chance of rain, especially across the piedmont. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some clearing skies will be possible for the foothills and mountains.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday: Isolated rain will linger, with a 20% chance of rain, mainly around the NC/SC state line. Temperatures will continue to be mild, with mid-60s.
- 8 p.m. Tuesday: Rain showers are expected to diminish to just a 10% chance for rain, with more clearing skies. Temperatures will be cooling into the upper 50s.
A few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with another round of scattered rain on Thursday. Drier weather returns for Friday and the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.