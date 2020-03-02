Several rounds of rain & milder temperatures in the forecast this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings a lot more cloud cover but not a lot of rain. The rain chance stands at no more than 30% for neighborhoods outside of the mountains (a little higher there) and it will be milder than it was over the weekend with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s.
Rain chances remain low and temperatures remain relatively mild overnight, dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Mild temperatures and higher rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday. Rain is likely to impact the morning commute Tuesday, so plan ahead. There may be more showers, maybe even a rumble or two of thunder Tuesday afternoon as a front drifts our way from the west.
Highs Tuesday are forecast to rise into the upper 60s. We should hold in the 60s Wednesday and rain chances get pared back, as Tuesday’s front gets pushed south of the WBTV area. A wave is forecast along that front Thursday, and so our rain chances do ramp up again then.
There may even be another thunderstorm or two late Thursday as that waves move on. Thursday looks cooler as well with highs in the 50s.
A First Alert has been issued for the midweek period, but in short, it’s not going to rain the entire time. We’ll try to fine tune this forecast further as we move deeper through the week, so stay tuned for updates!
Sunshine is forecast to return Friday and linger through the weekend, with seasonal high temperatures in the 50s Friday and Saturday before rebounding into the 60s on Sunday.
Have a great week and grab an umbrella…just in case!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.