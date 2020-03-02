Rowan Public Library to host Bright Star Theatre production

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Every year, Rowan Public Library hosts a special Bright Star Theatre Production to celebrate Black History Month, and this year’s acclaimed show is “Let it Shine: The American Civil Rights Movement 1955-1968.” The first performance ran as planned on Feb. 19, and impressed audiences with its blend of honest narrative and music from this period.
For those who missed their first opportunity to see “Let it Shine,” there’s a second chance! Due to inclement weather on Feb. 20, the second showing will now run on Tuesday, March 10, at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury. The performance will be held in Stanback Auditorium and will begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The hour-long, family-friendly program is best suited for ages 8 to adult. Admission is free.
As with the February performance, Salisbury’s Triple Threat Dance Company will open the show with a tribute dance performed to ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, the Black National Anthem, written by James Weldon Johnson (1871-1938) in 1899. It was first performed as part of a celebration of Lincoln’s Birthday on February 12, 1900.
“Let it Shine” is designed to provide an accessible portrayal of the American struggle for Civil Rights. The Freedom Riders, “Bombingham,” the Montgomery bus boycott, and the March on Washington are just a few of the key events that will unfold before the audience. Key figures from the time period are brought to life and celebrated for their dedication to securing equal rights in America.
“This show provides a great platform for engaging in a better understanding of this challenging time in our nation,” said RPL Director Melissa Oleen.
Bright Star’s expressed goal for this show is to teach audiences about the Civil Rights Movement and help them realize the power that they themselves have to impact the world for future generations.
The show is guaranteed to be an engaging experience. “Bright Star’s attention to detail is impressive, and they have a flair for storytelling that makes their plays a success with audiences of all ages,” Oleen said. For a copy of Bright Star Touring Theatre’s Study Guide for this show, contact Melissa.Oleen@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-8243.
RPL’s free showing of “Let it Shine” is sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For more information about the show, the Friends of RPL, or other library programs and events, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org. To learn more about Bright Star, visit www.brightstartheatre.com.
