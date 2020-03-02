Rowan Public Library to host Bright Star Theatre production

For those who missed their first opportunity to see “Let it Shine,” there’s a second chance! Due to inclement weather on Feb. 20, the second showing will now run on Tuesday, March 10, at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury. The performance will be held in Stanback Auditorium and will begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The hour-long, family-friendly program is best suited for ages 8 to adult. Admission is free.