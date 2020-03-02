Rowan County man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mocksville

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police in Mocksville on Saturday afternoon.
According to the report, Ian Austin Wilson, 31, of Salisbury, was involved in the incident near a grocery store and shopping center on Highway 601 S.
Wilson died after being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Mocksville police reported Sunday in a Facebook post.
Dispatchers had received a call at approximately 4 pm that someone was firing a gun from a moving vehicle in that area. The shooting occurred after police initiated a traffic stop.
“Gunfire was exchanged by our officer and one of the passengers in the vehicle,” Mocksville police wrote in a Facebook post. “The officer did not sustain any injuries and the passenger was transported to Baptist Hospital, where he later passed away.”
“Any loss of life is a loss to our community,” police posted in an update on Sunday. “We extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Wilson.”
The case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. No additional details of the incident were released.
In March 2019, Wilson was charged with assault, vandalism and larceny after getting into a fight with a convenience store clerk because his lottery ticket was not a winner.
According to the Salisbury Police report, Wilson punched a clerk who tried to stop him from stealing a beer.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.