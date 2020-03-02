Rowan-Cabarrus Community College hoping $45 million bond referendum finds approval from voters

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Along with deciding on candidates for the presidential and other high-profile political offices, voters in Rowan County will be asked if they’d like to pay a bit more in taxes. The money would go for a bond referendum at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
“This is probably the most important bond issue the college has ever had because this really propels us into the future," Dr. Carol Spalding, RCCC President told WBTV in a one-o-one interview on Monday.
The money would go for the Technology Education Complex where trade-based programs like welding would gain much needed space and new equipment.
“We right now have 29 student stations in the welding program and we have a waiting list of 23, so we know that the community and the businesses out there so we have a bigger demand even those numbers so we’re going to increase this with this bond issue to 70 student stations and that will make a big difference," Dr. Spalding said.
There would also be money for the fire decontamination unit.
“What we know is that firefighters put their lives on the line every time they go and fight a fire, but what we aren’t always familiar with is the residue that comes off on their clothing and the effect that has on their health and their families health." Dr. Spalding added.
The Rowan County Early College, now meeting in mobile units, would also get a new facility. Students wanting a career in the automotive industry would also have upgraded facilities. Dr. Spalding realizes that it would require resident to pay more to approve this bond, but she says it’s a worthwhile investment.
“It’s an investment it’s not just something you’re going to throw away in a rash can this is something that is going to last a lifetime for these students," Dr. Spalding said. “If there’s no bond, there’s no building, there is no 105,000 square feet that’s going to be built because there is no money for this project unless the taxpayers and the voters approve it.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.