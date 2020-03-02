Presidential rally in Charlotte will have major roads ‘completely closed and inaccessible’ through rush hour and beyond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are warning the public about major road closures that could affect many drivers’ evening commute ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally Monday.
The rally is being held at Bojangles’ Coliseum on E. Independence Boulevard. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the actual event beginning at 7 p.m. Road closures will begin shortly before the president is expected to touch down aboard Air Force One at 5:45 p.m.
All roadways between and around the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and Bojangles’ Coliseum, as well as the stretch of Independence Blvd. between I-277 and Albemarle Road will be “completely closed and inaccessible” from 4 to 9 p.m., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Drivers should expect heavy delays, especially in those and surrounding areas, until well after the event is over.
