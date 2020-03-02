Osaghae sparks FIU run in 2nd half, defeat Charlotte 67-52

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Osasumwen Osaghae scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead Florida International to a 67-52 win over Charlotte.
Antonio Daye, Jr. added 14 points for Florida International while Trejon Jacob scored 13. The Panthers broke away from a 32-30 halftime lead, holding Charlotte to a season-low 22 points in the second half.
Jahmir Young led the 49ers with 14 points.
