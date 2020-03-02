Officials say fourth raccoon of 2020 tests positive for rabies in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A domesticated dog was exposed to rabies after it attacked a raccoon in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal & Control.
A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Windsong Drive – 28272 zip code – area of Mecklenburg County.
The dog was current on its rabies vaccine and was given a rabies booster vaccination within the 96-hour time frame of exposure, officials said. No humans were confirmed to be exposed.
Four animals – all raccoons – have tested positive for rabies in 2020 (zip codes 28226, 28227, 28206, 28273).
If you have questions regarding human exposures, contact 980-314-3214 or 980-3210.
In 2019, there were 16 animals in Mecklenburg County that tested positive for rabies, and 14 in 2018.
