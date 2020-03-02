Mooresville man facing statutory rape, multiple other charges following child porn investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges in two counties following an investigation into alleged child pornography.
The investigation began on January 14 when the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person who “was uploading images, along with videos of juveniles, and prepubescent females, which were nude or engaged in sexual acts to an on-line Cloud Account.”
Investigators with the Special Victims Unit say they were able to get a phone number connected to the account that led them to 25-year-old Casey Alan Smith, of Mooresville.
A search warrant was issued for the account, according to the release, and more images and videos of underage girls were discovered. Investigators also learned that Smith was the subject of a statutory rape investigation in King, North Carolina. Detectives in Iredell say they were able to share evidence found on the Cloud account related to that investigation.
A search warrant was then conducted at Smith’s home and he was charged with four counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Iredell County. He was additionally charged with felony statutory rape of a child, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony indecent liberties with a child by the King Police Department.
His total bond in both areas was $76,000.
No further information has been released.
